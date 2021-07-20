Tearfund appoints new International Director

Tearfund has appointed Veena O'Sullivan as its new International Director.

She will take up her new role on 19 July, overseeing the evangelical aid agency's international work.

Originally from India, she lives in Cork, Ireland, with her family, where she will be based for her new post, although the position will involve spending a significant amount of time at regional offices.

Veena has been with Tearfund since 2000, when she joined as desk officer for India.

She then led Tearfund's HIV work globally, and was involved in peacebuilding and projects aimed at ending sexual and gender based violence.

Most recently, she led Tearfund's regional programmes in Asia.

Tearfund CEO, Nigel Harris, said: "We were blessed with an outstanding shortlist of candidates, but believe that Veena's love of Tearfund, commitment to integral mission, passion for the church and expertise shaped by twenty years within Tearfund make her the ideal choice for this role.

"She brings a vision to the role that will be hugely exciting in this next season."

Commenting on her new position, Veena spoke of the additional challenges that have been brought on by Covid-19.

"This pandemic season has brought huge challenges for people living in poverty all around the world," she said.

"During this time the global church has shown its incredible capacity for generosity, hospitality and compassion. But even before Covid-19, at Tearfund we knew the strength of this grassroots network of faith based communities playing key roles as caregivers, educators and activists.

"Faith leaders have a unique opportunity to use their sphere of influence to speak up against injustice and for those living in poverty.

"Tearfund's approach involves equipping and partnering with churches and communities who, like us, are determined to see an end to extreme poverty and injustice. It's a privilege to play a part in this vital work."