'Stranger Things' season 2 rumors: Will and Upside Down world connection to be explored
While "Stranger Things" season 2 is not expected to arrive earlier than Halloween this year, fans can already expect that the latest installment of the hit Netflix original series will allow fans see more of the Upside Down world.
There is no denying that "Stranger Things" season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows this 2017. Despite the release of the series' first ever trailer two months ago, there are still a lot of mysteries surrounding how its story will possibly pan out, leaving the fans wondering what can possibly happen to their favorite characters.
According to recent reports, though, one thing is certain in "Stranger Things" season 2 — it will reveal more about the Upside Down world it introduced during its maiden season.
To the uninitiated, the Upside Down world is a parallel dimension in its decaying state. In the first season of "Stranger Things," it was where the story's big bad, the Demogorgon, was found and kept its abducted victims.
While it's true that the Demogorgon was already defeated at the end of "Stranger Things" season 1, it's not really above any fan's head why the series' upcoming season 2 will still feature the Upside Down world (and more of it). After all, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) stayed in the said dimension for, at least, a week in "Stranger Things" season 1. As Will coughed out a slug-like creature at the finale of the first season, some believe that he may be acting as a host to the eggs of the Demogorgon.
Movie Pilot opines that it is likely for "Stranger Things" season 2 to show more of the Upside Down world because of Will's connection to it. Apart from Will having the visions of the said dimension in the season 1 finale, the released teaser for season 2 comes with an inter-title "the world has turned upside down," which may mean that Will could have brought the Upside Down world with him after Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) freed him from it.
"Stranger Things" season 2 becomes available for streaming on Netflix beginning Oct. 31.
