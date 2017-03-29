'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 news: Mon Mothma, Saw Gerrera confirmed to return; producer promises more 'Rogue One' ties

Mon Mothma and Saw Gerrera will both be returning to "Star Wars Rebels" for its fourth season.

In the explosive season 3 finale of the hit animated series, Grand Admiral Thrawn's long-simmering plan finally came to a boil when he exposed Agent Kallus as Fulcrum. He also crippled the Rebellion by launching an assault against the group. Aside from the Ghost Crew Reunion, the two-part special also strengthened the show's ties with "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" by introducing the Death Troopers.

At the end of the hour, Ezra was worried about the major defeat the Rebellion has suffered. Kanan told him to see it as a victory instead, since they still managed to escape and survive. He later told Ezra that he envisions a future where everyone is free, but they must first fight to make it possible.

Speaking in the latest episode of "Rebels Recon," executive producer Dave Filoni said season 4 will see the return of Saw Gerrera and Mon Mothma. "You'll get much more of an insight into seeing how that relationship breaks down and breaks apart," the EP stated.

In addition, he teased that the iconic X-Wing will soon make its "Rebels" debut. Considering how the series tends to provide closure on abandoned "Clone Wars" storylines, Filoni also mentioned the possibility of Mandalore having a major role next season.

Filoni did not reveal anything about the season 4 storyline, but he confirmed that more connections to "Rogue One" will be incorporated to the plot. ". . . It's a great connection to 'Rogue One,'" Filoni added, referring to the elite Imperial soldiers who accompanied Thrawn in the finale. "We knew the film would be out by this time, and we wanted to start integrating the continuity of everything, which means there will be more of that stuff in season 4."

On another note, the first official concept art for season 4 has been recently revealed. The image hints at a dark end for the Mandalorians as their helmets are scattered on the ground.

The fourth season of "Star Wars Rebels" is expected to premiere later this year on Disney XD.