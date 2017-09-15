'Star Wars' news: Harrison Ford addresses Carrie Fisher's memoir

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" stars Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford portraying General Leia Organa and Han Solo. YouTube/Star Wars

Harrison Ford has finally acknowledged the memoir written by his late co-star, actress Carrie Fisher.

Ford, 75, talked about Fisher's memoir "The Princess Diarist" in a recent interview with GQ magazine. Fisher's book is largely based on her journals during the filming of the first "Star Wars" film and reveals her affair with the then-married actor.

"It was strange. For me," Ford said when asked about how he felt after the publication of Fisher's book, even though he received an advance warning "to a degree."

When pressed about the issue, Ford declined to further comment. He said, "Oh, I don't know. I don't know. You know, with Carrie's untimely passing, I don't really feel that it's a subject that I want to discuss."

The actor also revealed that he had not, in fact, read the book. "The Princess Diarist's" first manuscript was sent to Ford for review, Fisher revealed in an interview with NPR in November 2016, around the time that the book was published.

"I won't write anything that you don't want," was what Fisher told Ford. "I mean, I'll show it to you before and you can take anything out that you want taken out. I don't want to make you uncomfortable."

Ford is known to be a man of few words, so the fact that he even acknowledged the book is big news for "Star Wars" fans.

The Fisher–Ford affair reportedly lasted three months and was kept secret for around 40 years. Ford was 33 at the time and married with two children. Fisher was 19.

The affair itself has been described as troubling since it reportedly began with Ford making out with a drunk Fisher at a party on set.

The two play star-crossed lovers Princess Leia Organa and Han Solo in several films from the "Star Wars" franchise.

Fisher died in December 2016 at only 60 years old. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ruled her death as a cardiac arrest, although the actual cause of death was not determined.