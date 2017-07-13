'Star Wars: Han Solo' plot rumors, leaks: Set images, Woody Harrelson's Beckett revealed

Set photos from the "Star Wars" franchise's untitled "Han Solo" movie may have given the public a heads up of its characters and production.

TMZ recently got a hold of some leaked images and video of the characters Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Beckett (Woody Harrelson) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). In the first image, they appear to be rising from a platform into a large meeting hall with their right sides facing the camera and with Chewbacca in full view. There appear to be crystal ornaments contained in glass casings.

In the second picture, Beckett appears in full view sporting a mustache and a gray coat. Han is wearing a brown jacket and talking to Beckett and a third person. The female wearing a white gown could be Emilia Clarke's character.

In the leaked video, the meeting hall where Han and the rest met, is given more perspective. There appear to be more glass casings containing objects that are hard to identify. There is one that looks like an "Ewok" but cannot be determined.

The scene depicted in the images and video were taken before directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired but are still reportedly usable to new director Ron Howard, according to MovieWeb.

It was reported that Han's nemesis, Jabba the Hutt, may appear in the movie. This would make Jabba the fourth established "Star Wars" character to appear in the standalone "Han Solo" film, the other three being Han, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). The Hashtag Show has speculated that Jabba will be used by Howard in the movie because he is a "big plot point."

Jabba was first mentioned in "Star Wars: A New Hope" and appeared in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" where he was killed by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in the desert.

The "Han Solo" movie is expected to premiere in theaters on May 25, 2018.