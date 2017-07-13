Entertainment
Under Trump, most refugees entering the US are now Christians
Tragic human remains found at ancient biblical city
US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
Malta presses ahead with same-sex marriage despite opposition from Church groups
President Dwayne Johnson? Could Christians put their faith in The Rock?
The growth of UK pioneer missionaries for Jesus - and the gift of not fitting into social norms
Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
The 'death spiral' of decline looms for Southern Baptist churches – can it be stopped?
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?

'Star Wars: Han Solo' plot rumors, leaks: Set images, Woody Harrelson's Beckett revealed

Sotero Nacional

The image above features some of the cast members of the upcoming "Han Solo" film.Facebook/starwars

Set photos from the "Star Wars" franchise's untitled "Han Solo" movie may have given the public a heads up of its characters and production.

TMZ recently got a hold of some leaked images and video of the characters Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Beckett (Woody Harrelson) and Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo). In the first image, they appear to be rising from a platform into a large meeting hall with their right sides facing the camera and with Chewbacca in full view. There appear to be crystal ornaments contained in glass casings.

In the second picture, Beckett appears in full view sporting a mustache and a gray coat. Han is wearing a brown jacket and talking to Beckett and a third person. The female wearing a white gown could be Emilia Clarke's character.

In the leaked video, the meeting hall where Han and the rest met, is given more perspective. There appear to be more glass casings containing objects that are hard to identify. There is one that looks like an "Ewok" but cannot be determined.

The scene depicted in the images and video were taken before directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller were fired but are still reportedly usable to new director Ron Howard, according to MovieWeb.

Advertisement

It was reported that Han's nemesis, Jabba the Hutt, may appear in the movie. This would make Jabba the fourth established "Star Wars" character to appear in the standalone "Han Solo" film, the other three being Han, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover). The Hashtag Show has speculated that Jabba will be used by Howard in the movie because he is a "big plot point."

Jabba was first mentioned in "Star Wars: A New Hope" and appeared in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" where he was killed by Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in the desert.

The "Han Solo" movie is expected to premiere in theaters on May 25, 2018.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY