'Spiritual giant' Loren Cunningham, founder of Youth With a Mission, dies aged 88

Loren Cunningham, the founder of Youth With a Mission, known as YWAM, has passed away from cancer. He was 88.

He died at his home in Hawaii in the early hours of Friday morning, the ministry announced in a statement on its Facebook page.

His death comes months after his wife Darlene revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

At that time, the family said their focus was on his quality of life in the time remaining, rather than pursuing medical treatments that might diminish this.

Cunningham was born in 1935 in California and received the calling to ministry when he was 13.

He founded YWAM in 1960 and it would go on to become one of the biggest Chrisian youth organisations in the world, encouraging and inspiring countless young people to get involved in missions and training them for the field.

His passion for youth mission was awakened when he experienced a remarkable vision in 1956 of waves of young people crashing into all the continents of the earth.

In addition to overseeing YWAM and its various offshoots, he was also an author, writing Christians books about faith, missions and ministry, including Is That Really You, God?, Making Jesus Lord, Daring to Live on the Edge, Why Not Women?, The Book that Transforms Nations: The Power of the Bible to Change Any Country, and We Can End Bible Poverty Now.

Cunningham is survived by his wife Darlene, whom he was married to for 60 years, his children, David, Karen and Judy, and three grandchildren, Madi, Kenna and Liam.

Christian leaders have been paying tribute.

American evangelist Franklin Graham said: "What an incredible life this man lived. Loren allowed God to use him, and he was a force for the Gospel for decades. Loren is experiencing the promise of Jesus right now— 'I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live...' (John 11:25). Pray for his wife Darlene, their family, and the entire YWAM ministry."

Purpose Driven Life author Rick Warren said, "Early this morning, another spiritual giant, Loren Cunningham, founder of YWAM -Youth With A Mission passed into glory. I'll write later about my dear, compassionate friend, coworker, Great Commission visionary & inspiration to millions. 'Well done, good & faithful servant!'"