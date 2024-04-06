Social worker's Christian beliefs could cause suicide among LGBT patients, employment tribunal hears

An employment tribunal in Leeds has heard suggestions that a Christian social worker's beliefs could lead to the suicide of vulnerable members of the LGBT community.

The tribunal is hearing discrimination claims brought by Felix Ngole after a job offer was withdrawn by Touchstone Support Leeds.

Mr Ngole, a 46-year-old pastor in Barnsley, lost the job after Touchstone discovered that he won a landmark free speech case against Sheffield University, who removed him from a social worker training course over Facebook posts in which he called homosexuality "wicked" and "sinful".

He was called back for a second interview by Touchstone but they withdrew the job offer despite his assurances that he would provide support to vulnerable people from all backgrounds and that he had never discriminated against anyone.

Touchstone said that his beliefs did not "align" with their ethos as an "inclusive employer" and that he posed a risk to the organisation's reputation.

Kathryn Hart, Touchstone's deputy chief executive, told the tribunal she was concerned that Mr Ngole's "viewpoints on LGBTQI+ relationships and same sex marriage would be visible to all, and it was of serious concern to me how the Claimant's views could potentially negatively impact the vulnerable service users", The Telegraph reports.

The Christian Legal Centre, which is supporting Mr Ngole, said that during this week's hearing, another senior member of staff at Touchstone suggested that expressing the belief that there are only two genders could "lead to death" and that sharing the Bible verse John 3:16 would be "triggering" for LGBT service users.

Giving evidence, Mr Ngole told the tribunal that he "felt angry and offended" when the job offer was withdrawn and like his faith was "under attack".

"I would not discriminate against people. I would never and have never discriminated against anybody. My faith does not allow me to discriminate against people," he said.

He added, "As a Christian I do not see any conflict in working with and for people from the LGBT community."

The hearing continues next week.