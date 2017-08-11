'Shadowhunters' actor Will Tudor speaks about Jonathan's fate in upcoming season-ender

"Shadowhunters" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform. Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries

The second season of "Shadowhunters" continues to gear toward an epic season-ender, as Clary, played by Katherine McNamara, finds out the shocking truth surrounding her long-lost brother. Will Tudor, who plays Sebastian, recently shared his and his character's thoughts about the upcoming episode of the horror fantasy series.

The last episode revealed that the villainous Sebastian is actually Clary's brother, Jonathan. Aside from the surprise that she felt, Clary was also really upset, remembering that Sebastian almost killed Jack Fulton's character, Max. In a shocking moment, Clary stabbed him in the neck before taking off with the Mortal Mirror in tow.

"It's all completely gone wrong now," said Tudor in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He remarked that since everybody knows who he is now, Sebastian can no longer get close to Clary and he can no longer do the things that he thought he could before. Considering that the protagonist stabbed him in the neck, Tudor said that he is probably thinking about the worse things that could happen.

On the possibility that there's still goodness left inside him, Tudor responded positively. "He's a product of complete neglect," he explained. "He doesn't want to do these things. His aim is to lead a normal life, he just doesn't really understand how he can do that, so he fixates on Clary as his possibility of redemption."

Tudor also gave a glimpse of the mentality of Sebastian, saying there's no length that he wouldn't go to in order to get what he wants, because he feels like he doesn't have anything left. "He's a very dangerous man now," the actor said.

Speaking on his alliance with Valentine, played by Alan van Sprang, he shared that the alliance has always been set on unstable ground. He went on to explain that Sebastian is most probably only using Valentine because of his resources.

"Shadowhunters" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.