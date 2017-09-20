Selena Gomez's mom says the family survived pop star's kidney transplant ordeal because of 'love, prayers and God'

Selena Gomez recovering alongside actress Francia Raisa after a kidney transplant operation, 2017. (Instagram/SelenaGomez)

Selena Gomez's mom admits feeling scared and grateful at the same time after her daughter underwent a kidney transplant recently.

Sharing the same photograph that her daughter uploaded on her Instagram account earlier, Mandy Teefey, Gomez's mother, revealed in the caption of her post that as a mother, she couldn't help feeling scared for her daughter and her kidney donor, her friend Francia Raisa on the day of the kidney transplant.

"This picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever. For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or going down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up. As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family," Teefey wrote in her caption.

Apart from revealing her fears on the day of Gomez's transplant, Teefey also expressed her gratitude to Raisa. According to Teefey, because of Raisa's act to donate her kidney, she was not only able to keep her daughter but also gained another one: Raisa herself.

"Thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God," Teefey wrote as she ended her post.

To recall, it was in 2015 when Gomez revealed that she was suffering from lupus. Because of her openness about her disease, it is reported that more people have become aware of lupus since the singer has promoted the LupusResearch.org to people who want to learn more about it. According to Lupus Research Alliance CEO Kenneth Farber, their website's traffic has soared since Gomez's promotion.

Farber has also revealed that Gomez has been supportive of their organization in more ways than one. According to the organization's CEO, the singer even donated a portion of ticket sales for her last concert tour and asked those who wanted to gift her on her birthday to donate the money to Lupus Research Alliance instead.

This article was originally published in The Christian Post.