'Scream' season 3 reboot: MTV announces full cast, plot details

Promotional photo for MTV's "Scream" season 3. YouTube/mtvscream

It has been five months since MTV has announced that they are rebooting the slasher series, "Scream." Now, the full details about the cast lineup and official plot have been released.

The story of "Scream" season 3 revolves around an ambitious man, Deion Elliot (Ronald "RJ" Cyler II), who hopes to secure a college football scholarship outside Atlanta, Georgia. However, his plan goes awry when he becomes the target of a masked killer with ties to his past.

Cyler will be joined by Keke Palmer ("Scream Queens"), taking on the role of Kym, a bold and beautiful social activist with an endearing personality. She will do everything she can to uncover the identity of the masked killer.

In addition to Cyler and Palmer, other names joining "Scream" season 3 are Giullian Yao Gioiello ("Julie's Greenroom") as openly gay Manny; Giorgia Whigham ("13 Reasons Why") as a mysterious tattoo artist, Beth; C.J. Wallace ("Notorious") as an aspiring musician, Amir; and Jessica Sula ("Split") as Liv, a cheer squad member and an honor student.

As if that were not exciting enough, rapper Tyga – whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson – has also joined the season 3 cast as Jamal. Despite his rough and tough exterior, the character has a warm heart and an undying loyalty to his younger step-brother, Deion.

Brett Matthews ("Supernatural" and "The Vampire Diaries") will serve as a showrunner for "Scream" season 3. He will also executive produce the series along with Cathy Konrad, Liz Gateley, Wes Craven, Marianne Maddalena, Tony Disanto, as well as Bob and Harvey Weinstein via the Dimension TV umbrella.

There is no word yet on when "Scream" season 3 will premiere, but viewers should be able to expect it sometime in March 2018. Also, the much-awaited reboot's six episodes will air during a special three-night event.