Scottish Government's block on public worship is 'simply wrong'

The Christian Institute is backing calls from an MSP for places of worship in Scotland to open for collective worship sooner than 23 July.

Churches in Scotland are only permitted at present to open for private prayer and funerals.

Murdo Fraser, Tory MSP for Mid-Scotland & Fife, said it was "extraordinary" that pubs were allowed to open from 15 July while churches must wait longer to resume services, according to the Courier newspaper.

He challenged the Scottish Government to "explain why people will be able to gather in pubs but not in places of worship".

"This seems a very strange set of priorities by the Scottish Government and gives the impression they are prioritising pints over prayers," he said.

Colin Hart, Director of The Christian Institute, echoed his disappointment.

"It is simply wrong for the Scottish Government to block communal worship until at least 23 July when pubs, restaurants and cinemas are reopening on 15 July. Do our political leaders think that Christians cannot be trusted to meet together?" he said.

"To our knowledge, all churches in Scotland have fully complied with all government requests from the very beginning of lockdown.

"Christians are instructed to submit to rulers and authorities. In the midst of a clear public health crisis, they would want to do nothing to harm their neighbours."