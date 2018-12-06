School that cancelled Christmas reverses decision after students complain

Steve Halama/Unsplash

A school that called off Christmas because it had become too commercialised has backtracked on its decision after students complained.

Lady Lumley's School in Pickering, Yorkshire, changed its mind after receiving 500 letters and emails protesting the ban.

RE teacher Chris Paul had originally told students there would be no Christmas celebrations at the school because the true meaning of the season had been lost under 'an avalanche of commercialisation'.

She challenged students to come up with arguments as to why she should change her mind.

After receiving the 'thoughtful' responses from the students, Christmas is now back on track at the school with a tree and decorations being put up.

Head teacher Richard Bramley said the idea had been to make students think about the meaning of the season and why it is celebrated.

'Students were asked to challenge the status quo; to ask "why should we do things just because we have always done them?" and... to question whether non-religious people should celebrate a religious festival?' he explained.

He said the students had responded to the challenge by making a 'strong case' for continuing to celebrate Christmas.

'Those students who really thought about the situation and challenged the decision appropriately created the change and brought back Christmas,' he said.

'I hope they and everyone else has a good Christmas.'