'Satanic' fake rosaries are bringing evil spirits into Catholic homes, says exorcist

An exorcist in the Philippines has warned against the circulation of fake 'Satanic' rosaries and crucifixes he said were designed to 'deceive Catholics...so that evil spirits will haunt them'.

Speaking on the Diocese of Novaliches' Radio Veritas programme 'Hello Father 911', Fr Ambrosio Nonato Legaspi, chief exorcist of the diocese's 'Libera Nox' department, warned listeners to 'be careful as the rosaries you might be using could actually be infested or cursed'.

A rosary crucifix confiscated during a recent case handled by Libera Nox. When the photo's exposure is adjusted to make it dimmer using an image editor (R), the Iluminati insignia of the sun with its rays and the snake at the back of the Crucified Christ becomes visible to the naked eye. Philippe de Guzman

According to the Philippines Catholic website CBCP News, Legaspi said the rosaries has been 'prayed over' by a group called the Illuminati and consecrated to evil, so anyone who uses them will be followed by evil spirits.

Another Libera Nox priest, Philippe de Guzman, said during the radio show that Satanic rosaries have emblems on them such as a snake wrapped around the cross, a pentagram or a sun with rays, an occult symbol.

Legaspi urged priests to bless religious items according to Catholic rituals. especially if its owners have experienced paranormal occurrences.

'Not just a blessing, these items should be exorcised. Not just an ordinary blessing where water is just sprinkled – as most priests commonly do – but to use the Catholic ritual...that would frighten the demon away,' he said.

He also warned about Masonic medals that are also in circulation, made to look like that of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, also known as the Medal of the Immaculate Conception. A compass, which is the insignia of the Freemasons, can be found at the bottom.