Salvation Army among top 25 charities Brits are leaving legacies to

The Salvation Army Trust is among the top 25 charities that Brits are choosing to leave 'legacy income' to in their wills.

Other charities on the list, compiled by Remember a Charity, include Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation, the RNLI, RSPCA and PDSA.

Sizeable donations also went to the British Red Cross and the National Trust.

The Salvation Army was the seventh most popular charity to be named in people's wills in 2018.

Overall, the research by Remember a Charity found that a total of 10,428 charities were remembered in people's wills last year - the highest on record.

Together, they received around £3bn through gifts left in wills.

Rob Cope, director of Remember A Charity, said: "Over the last 10 years we've seen an incredible number of people choosing to leave a portion of their estate to their favourite charity in their will, which is wonderful to see.

"That said, we are a very charitable nation so it's surprising that just six in 100 people leave a gift in their will, and it would be amazing if we could see this number continue to rise.

"Any gift – no matter how big or small – makes an enormous difference in helping charities to continue their incredible work, and what a wonderful way to ensure your legacy can live on after you've gone."

The study coincides with Remember a Charity Week running until September 15, which is being supported by former Strictly Come Dancing Judge Len Goodman. Last year, he changed his will to include a donation to a charity close to his heart.

"This is my second year supporting Remember A Charity Week and since last year I've had the chance to meet some of the fantastic people working hard for the charitable causes that Remember A Charity supports," he said.

"I've since updated my will to include a charitable gift after my family has been taken care of – it's such a simple, easy thing to do that makes an enormous difference.

"Hopefully this week will inspire more people to do the same – just think what we could achieve if we all made that small change to our will."

The legacy income of the top 25 charities in 2018/19 (compared to 2017/18):

The Capricorn Fund (received one £435m donation) - £435.3 (N/A)

Cancer Research UK - £181.5 (£186.6)

RNLI - £135.1 (£130.5)

Macmillan Cancer Support - £84.5 (£76.7)

British Heart Foundation - £83.4 (£73.3)

RSPCA - £77 (£78.6)

Salvation Army Trust - £63.6 (£50.4)

The National Trust - £51.9 (£61.6)

PDSA £45.7 (£45.1)

Guide Dogs for the Blind Association £43.7 (£47.9)

Royal National Institute of Blind People - £41.9 (£41.7)

Dogs Trust - £34.9 (£30.3)

Basil Latsen 1999 Charitable Trust - £34.7 (N/A)

Marie Curie Cancer Care - £34.4 (£33.2)

Charities Aid Foundation - £33.5 (£23.8)

Cats Protection - £31.5 (£30)

The British Red Cross Society - £31.3 (£30.9)

Honor Frost Charitable Trust - £30.4 (N/A)

RSPB - £30.4 (£34.6)

Age UK - £29.4 (£27.5)

Great Ormond Street Hospital - £26.2 (£14.1)

The Donkey Sanctuary - £23.3 (£24.8)

The Royal British Legion - £21.6 (£20.3)

NSPCC - £21.5 (£25)

Leonard Cheshire Disability - £21.3 (£7.2)