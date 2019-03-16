Salvation Army advancing Ebola prevention in Democratic Republic of Congo

(Photo: The Salvation Army) A Salvation Army hygiene workshop in a school

The Salvation Army is training thousands of community leaders in hygiene practices to help eradicate Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The DRC is still in the grip of its largest-ever Ebola outbreak, which started in North Kivu province in August last year.

According to the World Health Organisation's latest figures, there have been nearly 1,000 cases and 600 deaths.

With fears that the disease will spread to nearby Goma, The Salvation Army is operating a large-scale project promoting rigorous handwashing and raising awareness of the disease.

In addition to preventing the spread of Ebola, The Salvation Army is working to combat the stigma associated with the virus.

It said good hygiene practices were essential to containing the disease because of the nature of how it is spread through body fluids.

The Salvation Army is running the good hygiene project across 120 churches and mosques across North Kivu, as well as 10 health centres and 320 schools.

The project trains the leaders of health centres, schools and religious institutions, who in turn will then train a further 10 leaders.

In addition to training, The Salvation Army has fitted participating churches, clinics and schools with new hygienic handwashing facilities, including liquid soap, washbasins and large capacity water tanks.

Clinics are also being equipped with protective clothing, including full-body Ebola suits.

Damaris Frick, The Salvation Army's Deputy Coordinator of International Emergency Services, who is in Goma said: 'The Salvation Army in Goma is small but their contribution and work is significant. To date there have been no confirmed cases of Ebola in Goma. Our hope is that together with the Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization and many other stakeholders our efforts will prevent this deadly virus spreading further.'