Russia bombed Ukraine church on Orthodox Easter, says official

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

A Ukrainian official has claimed that the Russian military attacked a church in Ukraine on Sunday as many Ukrainians were celebrating the Orthodox Easter.

According to Newsweek, Serhii Lysak, the head of Ukraine's Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, shared details about the alleged attack in a Telegram post on Sunday morning. 

He said it had taken place in Nikopol, southern Ukraine, and left two people injured - a 57-year-old man and 38-year-old woman. 

The attack also damaged several residential and farm buildings.

Lysak said the attack showed that "there is nothing sacred" for Russian forces.

"The crimes of the enemy will not go unpunished. There will be retribution for everything," he wrote.

"Sincere faith and the light of the Ukrainian soul will not be overshadowed by the darkness of the aggressor."

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the Orthodox Easter by attending a service at Christ the Saviour cathedral in Moscow. 

The midnight service was led by Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of Putin who has defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Most Read

  1. bible

    'Hidden' Bible chapter sheds new light on the Gospels

  2. james-macdonald

    Former Harvest Bible Chapel pastor James MacDonald charged with assault and battery

  3. rick-warren

    Rick Warren reveals 'debilitating' autoimmune disease battle

  4. patrick-pullicino

    The cancelling of Fr Pullicino should mark the beginning of the fightback

  5. homeschooling

    Public meeting on trans ideology in schools forced to change venues over protest fears

  6. worship

    There's a reason every hit worship song sounds the same

  7. pope-francis

    Pope says LGBT+ are welcome in Church

More News

  1. nhs

    Responding to the NHS strikes in a Christ-like way

  2. old-dongola

    'Unique' Christian wall paintings discovered in Sudan

  3. the-ascension-of-christ-stained-glass-window-designed-by-edward-burne-jones-in-birmingham-cathedral

    Cathedral visitor numbers rebound after pandemic

  4. bible

    'Hidden' Bible chapter sheds new light on the Gospels

  5. rick-warren

    Rick Warren reveals 'debilitating' autoimmune disease battle

  6. isabel-vaughan-spruce

    Police drop 'excessive' bail conditions for pro-life charity worker