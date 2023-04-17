Russia bombed Ukraine church on Orthodox Easter, says official

A Ukrainian official has claimed that the Russian military attacked a church in Ukraine on Sunday as many Ukrainians were celebrating the Orthodox Easter.

According to Newsweek, Serhii Lysak, the head of Ukraine's Dnipro Oblast Military Administration, shared details about the alleged attack in a Telegram post on Sunday morning.

He said it had taken place in Nikopol, southern Ukraine, and left two people injured - a 57-year-old man and 38-year-old woman.

The attack also damaged several residential and farm buildings.

Lysak said the attack showed that "there is nothing sacred" for Russian forces.

"The crimes of the enemy will not go unpunished. There will be retribution for everything," he wrote.

"Sincere faith and the light of the Ukrainian soul will not be overshadowed by the darkness of the aggressor."

Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the Orthodox Easter by attending a service at Christ the Saviour cathedral in Moscow.

The midnight service was led by Patriarch Kirill, a close ally of Putin who has defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine.