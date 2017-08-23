'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 6 release date, spoilers: Odd couple to go on adventure they regret

Promotional photo for "Rick and Morty." Facebook/RickandMorty

In the next episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3, the unlikely duo goes on an adventure to battle against shark-like alien creatures but they regret it at the end.

In a new teaser trailer for episode 6 titled "Rest and Ricklaxation," Morty Smith (Justin Roiland) is about to talk to a group of girls when Rick Sanchez (Roiland) interrupts and pulls him aside to join the eccentric scientist on another escapade.

Morty reluctantly joins him but six days later, they get chased by a swarm of shark-like creatures into a space reactor of some sort. Rick fires at the center of the reactor which explodes and ultimately destroys the whole structure.

The two heroes are congratulated by a queen for destroying the reactor and the alien creatures. However, Morty and his grandfather break down crying and regretting what they did because it was very dangerous and that they almost died.

"This was insane! That was pure luck! I was not in control of that situation at all," Rick exclaims.

Morty asks Rick why he keeps putting them in mortal danger every time they go on an exploit.

"I don't know, Morty. Maybe I hate myself. Maybe I think I deserve to die. I don't know!" Rick replies frustratingly.

In the previous episode, Rick was caught in a similar situation when his son-in-law Jerry Smith (Chris Parnell) wanted to get him killed because he believed Rick was the cause of his divorce with Beth Smith (Sarah Chalke).

On a roller coaster inside the immortal dome where no one can die, there is a point during the ride where the head sticks out of the dome, leaving it prone to attack. This is where Jerry thought Rick would be shot by his enemies who made a deal with the divorced schemer. However, Rick was able to escape unscathed.

"Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 6 arrives on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.