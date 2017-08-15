'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 5 release date, spoilers: Jerry goes on adventure with Rick's robotic impostor?

Promotional photo for "Rick and Morty." Facebook/RickandMorty

In the next episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3, Rick (Justin Roiland) takes his son-in-law Jerry (Chris Parnell) against his will and both go on an adventure together.

In the teaser trailer for episode 5, before Jerry goes to sleep, he looks sadly at a picture of his family which includes his wife Beth (Sarah Chalke), his daughter Summer (Spencer Grammer) and son Morty (Roiland). He and Beth got a divorce in an earlier episode.

All of a sudden, Rick busts in through the door and tells Jerry that he is needed because the fate of the galaxy rests on his shoulders. He drags Jerry, who has no clothes, out of bed and then tells him that he will just make a pair of pants on the way.

Images of Rick and Jerry together in the next installment were initially thought to be from episode 6 titled "Rest and Ricklaxation" but apparently, they are for episode 5 titled "The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy."

In another preview, Rick and Jerry park their spaceship at an alien parking lot. Jerry finds it fancy but Rick tells him that the place is just the equivalent of a dirty truck stop. Rick, however, humorously agrees that it is quite fancy.

In one promotional image, they appear to be on a roller-coaster ride but Rick appears to be the only one having fun while Jerry screams in terror. Rick also appears to have been shot in the chest.

However, in another picture, it is suggested that Rick may have been a robotic impostor the whole time because his arm changes into a high-tech gun while his left eye turns becomes a targeting scope. This iteration of Rick also has the same wound on his chest.

Fans can find out what really happens when "Rick and Morty" season 3 episode 5 arrives on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.