'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Duo joins the Vindicators to face Worldender; creator approves of female writers

Rick and Morty traveling by portal in a promotional image. Facebook/RickandMorty

The next episode of "Rick and Morty" season 3, titled "Vindicators 3: The Return of the Worldender," will have the titular characters join forces with a galactic group to face a formidable opponent. Also, the show creator approves the hiring of female writers.

In the preview trailer for the upcoming episode 4, the Vindicators are seen with the visiting Rick and Morty at a meeting in their galactic spaceship. A female member with flowing purple hair appears levitating and briefing the group about the villain Worldender who plans to end more than worlds.

Maximus Renegade Star Soldier then enters the scene and cracks a joke about being late, to the laughter of his teammates, one of them is an eyeless alligator wearing a robotic suit. The team also includes an African-American muscle-clad soldier wearing a glowing chain around his neck and a humanoid made from mud.

In promo photos for the next episode, the Vindicators, Rick and Morty are shown in a throne room face-to-face with the giant Worldender who appears to be attacking them by spraying an orange liquid. In another picture, they are running away from the spiked monster.

It remains to be seen how Rick and Morty can help the Vindicators in this dangerous situation and defeat Worldender.

In related news, the show's creator Dan Harmon recently talked to Daily Beast and commented about their hiring of female writers.

He remarked, "I've always thought with writers' rooms, the hat trick is not oh, getting women into the writers' room, it's having it be gender-balanced."

Harmon now has three men and three women in the writers' room.

He added, "We had that for this season and I thought the results were really good because it meant that both the men and the women could increase their attention on Beth and Summer."

This hints that Harmon will be sticking to this format to give the characters balanced views from both men and women's perspectives.

Fans can find out what happens next on "Rick and Morty" when season 3 episode 4 arrives on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.