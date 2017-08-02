'Rick and Morty' season 3 episode 3 release date, spoilers: Rick Sanchez becomes a powered-up fighting pickle
It will be another action-packed episode of "Rick and Morty" as new footage hints at what fans can expect from another one of their adventures.
A trailer for the new season reveals that Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) will turn himself into a pickle for some reason that will be known later. Morty Smith (Roiland) is caught dumbfounded as Rick taunts that he is now a pickle.
In another sneak peek from the episode titled "Pickle Rick," Rick, who has now turned into a pickle, suddenly has jet boosters on his back and flies out of the sewer through the toilet and lands on the bathroom floor. He apparently also has legs and feet which allow him to move around.
How Rick gets his appendages can be gleaned from a trailer for an unfinished version of the episode. Here, Rick is trapped in the sewer and tries to saw his way out through the metal bars. However, he is stopped by a vicious rat whom he lures so that he can cut its head off. Rick uses the dead rat's arms and legs and mechanically attaches them to himself.
Rick then takes the rat's brain and pins it on his back which allows him to control the motor functions of the appendages. By then, an army of rats start clawing their way to catch him but he is now able to move around and fight back against the rats.
The scientist chops the heads of the rats and slices their bodies in a violent manner until all of them are dead. The unfinished version will likely make it into the episode fully colored and for viewers to enjoy.
Fans can find out what happens next in "Rick and Morty" when season 3 episode 3 arrives on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 p.m. EDT on Adult Swim.
