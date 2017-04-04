Returning to a good God after a bad day: Best feeling ever!

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Bad days. We all have them, but no one wants them. I don' think I've ever met anyone who gets ecstatic over mishaps. In fact, sometimes even small unforeseen events can tend to ruin a person's mood for the rest of the day. But it doesn't have to.

Anything can ruin our day—a flat tire, a cancelled meeting, running out of shampoo, a waiter who gets your order wrong, someone who steals your parking space, or getting coffee on your shirt in the middle of the day. All these things have the potential to be day-ruiners, but they also don't have to.

Not everything will go our way, that's for sure. Sometimes small mishaps can pop up every now and then. Other times big problems may come as well. But the apostle Peter tells us this in 1 Peter 4:12: "Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you."

Unwanted ordeals, whether big or small, will come. Even Jesus Himself said in this world, we will have tribulations, conflicts, problems or even bad days (John 16:33). But He also reminds us of this wonderful promise: He has overcome.

I love going back to Jesus' invitation in Matthew 11:28-29 after a bad day: "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls."

Bad days can sure drain our energy and leave us exhausted, but there will always be rest for those who come back to Jesus after a bad day.

Whether it's at work, at home, at the mall or at ministry, we all go to places where the possibility of a disaster is just waiting for us. But there is always that place where God waits to restore and rejuvenate us. Psalms 51:12 tells us, "Restore to me the joy of your salvation, and uphold me with a willing spirit."

As much as we want to steer clear of bad days when bad things happen, we can't because we're not always in control. But God is, and we are assured that He makes all things—both good and bad—work together for our good.

Not everything makes sense throughout the day, I know. Why did that transaction have to go bad? Why did we have to lose our wallets? Where was God in all of this?

God was where He always was—waiting for us to return to Him so that we can enjoy Him despite the bad things that happen to us.

Yes there will be bad days, but we can always return to a good God who loves us more than we know and who we can find restoration in from both small and big problems.