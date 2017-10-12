World
Released: After 5 years of captivity by Pakistani militant group, Canadian-American family set free

James Macintyre

Caitlan Coleman and Josh Boyle who were kidnapped by militants in 2012.Twitter

An American woman and her family have been freed after being held by a Pakistan-based militant group for five years.

Caitlan Coleman and her family were released after US officials provided recently acquired intelligence on the family's location to Pakistan's government in recent days, according to The Independent.

Coleman, 32, was seven months pregnant when she was abducted by the 'Haqqani network' alongside her Canadian husband Josh Boyle.

'The success underscores the importance of timely intelligence sharing and Pakistan's continued commitment towards fighting this menace through cooperation between two forces against a common enemy,' said a statement from Pakistani officials this morning.

US President Donald Trump appeared to hint of impending news of the family's release during a speech at Coleman's home state of Pennsylvania.

'Something happened today, where a country that totally disrespected us called with some very, very important news,' Trump said.

'And one of my generals came in. They said, "You know, I have to tell you, a year ago they would've never done that." It was a great sign of respect.

'You'll probably be hearing about it over the next few days. But this is a country that did not respect us. This is a country that respects us now. The world is starting to respect us again, believe me.'

