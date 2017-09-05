Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news: Couple to tie the knot after Princess Kate's third baby?

A photo of Prince Harry as he attends the Walking with the Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge at Trafalgar Square in London in 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

As Prince Harry of the U.K. was asked regarding his sister-in-law being with child for the third time, he revealed something about his relationship with U.S. actress Meghan Markle. At this point in his adult life, it could be possible that the Prince is thinking of settling down.

According to Express, royal watchers could be awaiting for an engagement announcement between Prince Harry and Markle. Their relationship has been reported to be steadily growing, and could soon spark some urgency for U.K.'s Prince to make some bold moves towards commitment.

It is no secret that fans of the Royal Family have been eagerly awaiting for Prince Harry to settle down as well — and with reports of him being absolutely delighted to have another niece or nephew, the excitement at this point is only getting fueled. Prince Harry has even mentioned in past interviews that he would love to have kids, and start a family.

News stated that the third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge puts Prince Harry as sixth in line to the Royal throne. This means that the concern for who gets to be part of the Royal Family is no longer an issue, given that there is already a good number of rightful heirs. However, according to the Succession to the Crown Act, the first six in line to the throne must ask for the Queen's permission prior.

If this is the case, then the 32-year-old Prince will not have to worry about the monarchy's opinion on who he prefers to wed — making the possibility of him tying the knot with Markle to be quite high. A likely reason why Prince Harry hasn't popped the question to Markle yet could have something to do with politics. However, if the Queen decides to abide by the rules, then Harry might have to wait for another heir to be born before he and Markle can marry.