Prince William to represent Queen at Church of Scotland General Assembly

Staff writer
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, pictured in 2017Reuters

Prince William has been appointed as the Lord High Commission to the Church of Scotland's 2020 General Assembly. 

The Lord High Commissioner is the Queen's personal representative at the annual gathering of the Church of Scotland's leaders. 

This year's General Assembly will be held in Edinburgh from 16 to 22 May, with Prince William in attendance on behalf of the Queen. 

He will deliver opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, which in previous years has been attended by the Queen in person. 

Other members of the royal family to served in the capacity of Lord High Commissioner are Prince Charles, the Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal. 

Last year, the Duke of Buccleuch attended the General Assembly as Lord High Commissioner. 

Rev Dr George Whyte, the Principal Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland said: "We are honoured that her Majesty has appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner.

"We look forward to welcoming His Royal Highness to the General Assembly."

