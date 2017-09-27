'Pretty Little Liars' spin-off confirmed; Sasha Pieterse drops major plot hints

Ali (Sasha Pieterse) awaits her verdict in "Pretty Little Liars." Facebook/prettylittleliars

The lies have just begun. "Pretty Little Liars" is officially getting a spin-off series now that the show has received a pilot order from Freeform.

According to Deadline, the "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off, titled "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists," will see Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse) and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) moving to a new town called Beacon Heights.

"Pretty Little Liars" executive producer I. Marlene King will also run the new series, which is based on another book series by author Sara Shepard. While Alison and Mona do not make an appearance in the novels, the two will be starring in the television series currently in production.

King has hinted at the spin-off as early as January, having tweeted, "I am finally adapting @sarabooks fantastic thriller "The Perfectionist". But I am adding a twist on a twist," on Jan. 13.

Pieterse, who is currently starring on "Dancing With the Stars" season 25, told E! News that she has known about the show for a year now.

"Obviously, I hadn't been able to announce it yet. I didn't know they were going to announce it today," she said. "It's a new journey. It's an awesome journey. And I can't wait to start."

While the actress can not divulge too much information about the show yet, she did say that the series is still a murder mystery with an interesting plot line.

The novel series describes Beacon Heights as a place where everything seems perfect but where nothing is as it appears to be and that the pressure to be perfect leads to the town's first murder.

"Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi," according to the synopsis.

There is no news yet on when "Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionist" will come out but fans should keep their eyes trained on Freeform for when it does.