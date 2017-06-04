Prayer and Pentecost: How churches, politicians and the world responded to London attacks

World
harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Church leaders, politicians and those from other faiths are uniting to pray for London today after at least seven people were killed and nearly 50 injured in a terrorist attack on London Bridge.

British Christians woke up expecting to celebrate the Pentecost festival – where God sent his Holy Spirit upon the disciples – but instead faced the third attack on UK soil in less than three months.

Police guarded London Bridge, where the attack began.Reuters

The Archbishop of Canterbury tweeted he was grieving with the wounded and the bereaved.

The Church of England issued a prayer after the attack asking for peace and 'comfort and support to those who suffer, for calm in our streets and cities'.

The Chairs of the London Methodist District, Revs Michaela Youngson and Nigel Cowgill, said: 'Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have died, those who are injured and those who mourn. We are again deeply moved by stories of courage shown by our emergency services and by members of the public who put themselves at risk to shield others from harm. As we offer prayers in churches and homes today, we pray that these events will not lead to the spread of fear in our city but that, once again, Londoners will stand united against those who would have us turn on each other in hate.'

The attack coincides with celebrations for Thy Kingdom Come, a worldwide prayer and evangelism initiative launched by Justin Welby.

Donald Trump led an international outpouring after initially using the attack to reiterate calls for his controversial travel ban.

He later offered sympathy.

British church leaders joined to tweeted their shock, horror and outrage at the attack.

Bishop Angaelos, head of the UK Coptic Church, still reeling after an attack on Egyptian Copts last week, tweeted:

Luke Miller, Archdeacon of London, said the capital's churches remained open.

Mark Russell, chief executive of The Church Army, tweeted:

Steve Chalke, founder and leader from Oasis Church not far from the attacks in south London, asked for peace for the nation.

