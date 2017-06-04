Prayer and Pentecost: How churches, politicians and the world responded to London attacks

x

Church leaders, politicians and those from other faiths are uniting to pray for London today after at least seven people were killed and nearly 50 injured in a terrorist attack on London Bridge.

British Christians woke up expecting to celebrate the Pentecost festival – where God sent his Holy Spirit upon the disciples – but instead faced the third attack on UK soil in less than three months.

Police guarded London Bridge, where the attack began. Reuters

The Archbishop of Canterbury tweeted he was grieving with the wounded and the bereaved.

Again we grieve with wounded and bereaved, as they face pain and struggle. Today we pray 'Come Holy Spirit', Spirit of peace & of healing — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) June 4, 2017

The Church of England issued a prayer after the attack asking for peace and 'comfort and support to those who suffer, for calm in our streets and cities'.

The Chairs of the London Methodist District, Revs Michaela Youngson and Nigel Cowgill, said: 'Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have died, those who are injured and those who mourn. We are again deeply moved by stories of courage shown by our emergency services and by members of the public who put themselves at risk to shield others from harm. As we offer prayers in churches and homes today, we pray that these events will not lead to the spread of fear in our city but that, once again, Londoners will stand united against those who would have us turn on each other in hate.'

The attack coincides with celebrations for Thy Kingdom Come, a worldwide prayer and evangelism initiative launched by Justin Welby.

Donald Trump led an international outpouring after initially using the attack to reiterate calls for his controversial travel ban.

He later offered sympathy.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

British church leaders joined to tweeted their shock, horror and outrage at the attack.

Shocked & saddened by yet another horrific attack.

The world needs the love of God given by the Holy Spirit more than ever.#PrayForLondon — Nicky Gumbel (@nickygumbel) June 4, 2017

Bishop Angaelos, head of the UK Coptic Church, still reeling after an attack on Egyptian Copts last week, tweeted:

Celebrating #Pentecost today, we pray that the #HolySpirit #TheComforter sends His comfort to every victim and target of violence and terror pic.twitter.com/ouphdDSuvK — Bishop Angaelos ن (@BishopAngaelos) June 4, 2017

Luke Miller, Archdeacon of London, said the capital's churches remained open.

Churches @cityoflondon Open today for worship. Don't be terrorised out of celebrating Pentecost. Evil is defeated by Prayer. — Luke Miller (@ArchdeaconLuke) June 4, 2017

Mark Russell, chief executive of The Church Army, tweeted:

Today is #Pentecost - the sending the Holy Spirit. A spirit of peace and hope. We pray that for all affected by the terror in London — Mark Russell (@markrusselluk) June 4, 2017

Steve Chalke, founder and leader from Oasis Church not far from the attacks in south London, asked for peace for the nation.

Lord bring peace to our nation. Bring peace to our world. Show us how we can be part of the answer to our prayer. — Steve Chalke (@SteveChalke) June 3, 2017