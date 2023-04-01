Pope to be released from hospital

Staff writer

(Photo: Vatican News)

The Pope was to be discharged from a hospital in Rome on Saturday where he was being checked for breathing difficulties.

The Vatican said that the Pope was "feeling better" and was being released on Saturday morning.

He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital's paediatric oncology ward on Wednesday and spent several days there while doctors carried out medical check-ups.

In a statement on Friday evening, Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, said that the Pope was being released from the hospital after his medical team reviewed his test results on Friday.

The Vatican said that the Pope had visited other patients and baptised a baby during his time in hospital. He also received Holy Communion on Friday.

According to Vatican News, the Pope expressed thanks for the "self-sacrifice and spirit of service" of the hospital staff "who contribute to relieving the physical ailments and the mental anguish of those who, on a daily basis, are called upon to bear witness to the Cross of Christ".

His release comes in time for a Palm Sunday Mass. 

Most Read

  1. humza-yousaf

    What does the election of Scotland's new Muslim First Minister mean for the Church in Scotland?

  2. carl-and-laura-lentz

    Carl Lentz and wife Laura to spill 'Secrets of Hillsong' in new FX docuseries

  3. london

    Evangelical Anglicans create new City of London deanery chapter over CofE's gay blessing plans

  4. patrick-pullicino

    Diversity takes precedence over religion? The case of Rev Dr Patrick Pullicino

  5. evangelical-alliance

    Evangelical Alliance expects more Anglican churches to join over CofE gay blessings

  6. blac-chyna

    Blac Chyna cancels OnlyFans account, removes satanic tattoo after finding God

  7. edinburgh

    Pro-life group's abortion up to birth fears after election of new SNP leader Humza Yousaf

More News

  1. carl-lentz

    Fired Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz gets a new job at Oklahoma megachurch

  2. social-distancing

    Study: Religious attendance dips slightly after pandemic

  3. humza-yousaf

    What does the election of Scotland's new Muslim First Minister mean for the Church in Scotland?

  4. patrick-pullicino

    NHS Trust settles with Catholic chaplain in discrimination case

  5. marriage

    Declaration pledges to 'resist' Church of England gay blessing plans

  6. brian-houston

    Brian Houston was charged with DUI before Hillsong resignation