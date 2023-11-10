Pope Francis approves baptism for transgender people

In a significant move, Pope Francis has granted authorisation for the Catholic Church to baptise transgender individuals.

Moreover, this new directive extends to the children of gay couples, allowing them to receive the sacrament of baptism.

Transgender individuals are now also eligible to serve as godparents and witnesses at weddings.

The decision stems from a document endorsed by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in response to inquiries from Monsignor José Negri, Bishop of Santo Amaro in Brazil. Prefect Victor Manuel Fernandéz has added his signature to this document, affirming its significance.

The document explicitly states, "A transgender person, even if they have undergone hormone treatment and gender reassignment surgery, can receive baptism under the same condition as other faithful." However, this is contingent upon the circumstance not causing "public scandal or confusion among the faithful."

While this decision is welcomed by many, it has also sparked controversy among conservative factions of the Church. English deacon Nick Donnelly, a vocal critic of Pope Francis, expressed strong opposition on social media, stating his refusal to "co-operate with this narcissistic insanity", referring to transgender people as "mentally afflicted individuals".

Pope Francis's decision aligns with his belief that all the faithful should be included in the Church. He has met with transgender individuals in Roman churches, demonstrating a willingness to engage with diverse members of the community.

However, he remains resolute in his stand against what he terms "gender theory" and has not altered the foundational teachings of the Church regarding homosexuality.