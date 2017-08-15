'Pokemon Ultra Sun' and 'Ultra Moon' reveal new Pokemon form

The new Dusk form of Lycanroc is the first Pokemon announced for the upcoming "Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon." The Pokémon Company website

The upcoming versions of the Pokemon role-playing games, "Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon," will be introducing new twists to the game with brand-new Pokemon forms. In line with this, the game will be revealing some of the new forms prior to the release of the games in November. The very first Pokemon revealed is the Dusk form Lycanroc.

The game announcement was made Saturday through The Pokemon Company website. The Dusk form of Lycanroc differs in appearance from the Midday and Midnight forms that it had in the games "Pokemon Sun" and "Moon" that were released in 2016. Its Dusk form closely resembles the Midday form in that it is a quadruped creature with a bushy mane, except the Dusk form has orange fur and green eyes, while the Midday form has light brown fur and blue eyes.

Lycanroc evolves from Rockruff starting level 25. In "Sun" and "Moon," Lycanroc's form will depend on the time of day Rockruff is leveled up. For the Dusk form, however, the method of evolution remains a mystery, but what is sure is that a player cannot get the new form from normal methods. "You can't get Dusk Form Lycanroc on your team by ordinary methods, such as discovering the mysterious Pokémon in the wild," the developers said in their announcement.

In the anime, it has been shown that Ash's Rockruff has evolved into a Dusk form Lyncanroc, although the details of the evolution also was not explored.

"Ultra Sun" and "Ultra Moon" were announced in June, with a target release date of Nov. 17. Both games will be launched exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS and will have an alternative story set in the same world as the original "Sun" and "Moon" games, the region of Alola. The new games will feature brand new Pokemon that are not found in the original games.