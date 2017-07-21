Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier

x

The Board of Deputies has called on Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with a Swedish Holocaust denier.

Hopkins, who recently addressed Church and Media Network Conference, and is a columnist with Mail Online, was pictured in a photo together with Peter Sweden, who has posted a number of contentious tweets, including one stating that 'The claim that 6 million jews were gassed seem highly unprobable. The concentration camps didn't have the facilities for that'.

He has also tweeted that the Holocaust is a 'lie'.

It's weird. Why would Katie be afraid to be seen hanging around with little Peter? pic.twitter.com/99mgRlZJXa — Tom (@CcwTom) July 18, 2017

Ms Hopkins tweeted a photo of herself and Sweden but then deleted it, and tweeted another with a different photograph.

Hopkins, who was recently fired by LBC radio in London after she called for a 'final solution' in response to the Manchester terror bombing, has been in Sicily investigating unproven allegations that charities helping migrants and others in danger in the current refugee crisis are actually working with people traffickers.

Marie Van der Zyl, Vice President of the Board of Deputies, told the Jewish Chronicle: 'It was distressing to see Katie Hopkins posing for a photo with a Holocaust denier, as part of her trip to support the 'Defend Europe' campaign.

'This follows Ms Hopkin's previous call for a "final solution". Ms Hopkins should apologise, and think twice about giving her backing to a far-right campaign whose supporter base seems to be made up of anti-Muslim propagandists and Neo-Nazis.'

Dr Edie Friedman, executive director of the Jewish Council for Racial Equality, also told the JC: 'Freedom of speech is precious. Using this freedom to preach hate and division should be consigned to the dustbin of history.'