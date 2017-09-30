PlayStation Plus October 2017 free games list update: 'Metal Gear Solid V,' 'Amnesia' lead the lineup

Playstation Plus logo Sony

The month of October has finally arrived, and for the PlayStation Plus subscribers, this means that there are a bunch of free games to look forward to. Sony PlayStation revealed the list of free games that will appear in the PS Plus subscribers' catalogue starting on Oct. 1. The lineup are led by the PlayStation 4 titles "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" and "Amnesia: Collection."

As reported by Slash Gear, there will be a total of six free games available for the month of October in the PlayStation Plus collection. Two of these game titles are exclusive for PlayStation 3 consoles, while two games are for PlayStation Vita users.

The PS4 exclusive title "Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain" is a direct sequel of "Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes." The game is set nine years after the events of the previous game, packed with more action sequences to make the gamers thrilled. "Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain" will be available for free download on Oct. 1.

Another PS4 game title, "Amnesia: Collection," will arrive in the PlayStation Plus catalogue for the entire month of October. The game is a bundle of two survival horror video games, "The Dark Descent" and "A Machine for Pigs." This classic collection can be purchased at the PlayStation Store for $29.99, but for PS Plus subscribers, the game can be downloaded for free, IGN reported.

The free games reserved for PS3 users are "Monster Jam Battlegrounds" and "Hustle Kids." Meanwhile, PS Vita exclusive titles "Hue" and "Sky Force Anniversary" will hit the PS Plus catalogue.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can still enjoy the multiplayer party game "That's You!" even as the month of September is over. It will remain as a free game until Oct. 24. As for the subscribers owning a PlayStation VR, Sony has prepared a special surprise this October in time for the virtual reality headset's first year anniversary. More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.