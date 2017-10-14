Pastor who had to step down over alcohol abuse shares the key to overcoming feelings of worthlessness

Pastor Perry Noble said God helped him overcome feelings of worthlessness. (Facebook Video Screenshot/Perry Noble)

There will always come a time when a person feels worthless, and former NewSpring Pastor Perry Noble felt that way when he lost his job due to alcohol addiction.

Noble revealed on his Facebook page that he felt like a "worthless piece of [expletive]" because he lost his wife and several friendships due to his alcohol abuse, and he considered himself a failure as a husband and father.

He tried to overcome the pain by going to the gym, engaging in social media, and socializing with friends, but nothing worked. Noble also tried to pray, but something felt wrong.

"I literally thought I was going crazy and that maybe I was sinking back into a deep depression that was going to crush the life out of me until I heard His voice so clearly... 'There is now therefore NO condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus' (Romans 8:1)," wrote Noble.

So for other people who might be struggling with feelings of worthlessness, Noble told them to think of God's ability to love.

"If you wrestle with this - my prayer is you will allow the reality that there is no condemnation for those who are in Christ wash over you!" he said. "No, it does not take away the pain of the past...but it can give you hope for the future."

Noble admitted that the negative self-talk he gives himself will probably never go away, but it has lost its power because he is focusing on the truth of God's Word.

NewSpring Church issued a statement last July saying that it was letting Noble go because the pastor made "some unfortunate choices and decisions that have caused us much concern."

The church administration recently said it still does not believe he is qualified to be a chuch pastor.