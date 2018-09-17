Parents of boy killed by alligator 'blessed' with birth of baby boy

Orange County Sheriff's Department Lane Graves, 2, passed away after an alligator dragged him underwater near the Disney resort in Orlando, Florida.

The family of a two-year-old boy killed by an alligator near a Disney resort in Florida say they have been blessed by God with another baby.

Matt and Melissa Graves were on a family vacation at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, in Orlando, in 2016 when their son, Lane, was dragged underwater by an alligator as he paddled in a lagoon.

Despite the efforts of his father and the on-duty lifeguards, he could not be saved and his body was found a day later.

The alligator that killed Lane was tracked down and euthanized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Graves, who are also parents to daughter Ella, set up the Lane Thomas Foundation in memory of their son. The foundation provides financial support the non-medical expenses of families with sick children at Omaha's Children's Hospital.

Since the accident, Disney has installed protective fencing around the lagoon and erected a memorial to Lane at the resort.

Just over two years since the tragic death of their son, the family announced that they have welcomed a baby boy to their family.

The baby was born earlier this month and named Christian Lane Graves as a tribute to their son.

The family told People magazine, 'Although we know the pain of losing Lane will never go away, we feel God has blessed our family with this precious miracle of life.

'We know Ella and Christian have their brother, Lane, watching over them as their guardian angel.'

The family expressed their gratitude for the support they have received but also asked that their privacy continue to be respected.

'The love and support we continue to receive from so many is greatly appreciated, but we ask that our desire for privacy continue to be honored,' they added.