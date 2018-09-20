Pakistani Christian killed in acid attack

A young Pakistani Christian has died after an acid attack, according to International Christian Concern (ICC).

Faraz Badar, a hospital assistant administration officer, died in hospital in Lahore on Saturday. He was 26.

Unidentified attackers sprayed acid on him in his home town of Gujranwala, the second time he had been attacked.

Reuters Pakistan's new prime minister Imran Khan has been criticised for not committing himself to tackling religious discrimination.

His father Badar Masih told ICC: 'A few months back, Faraz was beaten by some men who were covering their faces. However, we did not report it to the police, as Christians are often not heard in police stations.'

He said: 'My son was targeted for his Christian faith. I don't think we, the Christians, are safe in Pakistan. However, it is our country and we love it with our soul and spirit. We won't seek refuge.'

His mother told ICC: 'Faraz often complained that some of his Muslim staff members were unhappy with his excellent performance and they disliked Faraz for his honesty and Christian background.'

She said: 'My son was running my kitchen. He was very gentle to everyone in the vicinity. He had no enmity. He was an active member of the church. However, he was usually not given a day off to go to church for Sunday prayer service.

'We [still] want justice from the government.'

Christians are a tiny minority in Pakistan and face frequent discrimination and assaults.

Social activist Ayube Qaiser told ICC: 'It is sad to note that increasing religious hatred and intolerance manifesting in different incidents is making life unbearable for religious minorities in the country. Their trust in the state as a protected citizen is being damaged badly. Often Christians are not accepted by their Muslim colleagues. They face different false allegations until they are removed from their post...This particular case is simply target killing on account of religious motivation.'