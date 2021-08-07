Over half a million raised for family after pastor's wife and mum-of-5 takes her own life

Over $500,000 has been raised for the husband and five young children of Paige Hilken, a 28-year-old pastor's wife who tragically took her own life last weekend.

She was the wife of Christopher Hilken, teaching pastor and leader of "The Jordan" young adult programme at North Coast Church in Vista, California.

Pastor Larry Osborne told the church in a sermon last Sunday that Paige had been struggling for several months and had checked herself into a leading mental health clinic.

"But sadly, it wasn't enough," Osborne said.

"It's a broken world, but the beauty is that Paige is in the presence of the Lord right now."

He added, "The whole sense of fear and compulsiveness had just kind of taken her over, and we were praying for her and we were counselling for her. We were doing everything we can."

Crystal Rosenthal, head of athletics at Concordia University Irvine, where Hilken played softball, called her a "simply amazing" person.

"She was brilliant, driven, kind, generous and always rooting for others to succeed," said Rosenthal.

"She pushed herself in everything that she did and helped bring others up along the way. She was the kind of person that would spend her time figuring out ways to inspire and motivate others, and was passionate about her love for God and her love for her family."

A GoFundMe page has so far raised $511,000.

Organisers said Paige's mental health issues started after she received "a catastrophic medical diagnosis" in April.

The funds raised will go towards funeral expenses and helping Christopher raise their five children alone.

"There will be a host of brand new giants to face for Christopher who faces a new normal as a single dad of 5 kids under the age of 6, we would love to make sure that finances aren't a burden for him in this season," they said.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article, readers in the US can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline free-of-charge and 24/7 on 1-800-273-8255. UK readers can find free help 24/7 at Samaritan's on 116 123.