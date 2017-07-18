'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 release date, plot rumors: Litchfield inmates might end up separated

Season 5 of "Orange Is the New Black" didn't end on a great note for its characters. Before the sixth season arrives in 2018, fans can only speculate about their fates and what's in store for the inmates at Litchfield Penitentiary.

The fifth season culminated with a riot at Litchfield with the 10 remaining inmates, led by Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) and Alex Vause (Laura Prepon), standing arm in arm behind doors where police could barge in at any moment.

Reports suggest that the "Orange Is the New Black" cast could find themselves separated in season 6, considering the riot that happened which saw the death of one of their own, Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley), in the cafeteria.

The inmates could be split into two separate prison facilities. Some could be transferred to a maximum-security prison which could provide interesting storylines.

In the finale, while the 10 inmates remained inside, the others outside were already being bussed away to separate locations. Therefore, come season 6, Piper and the rest could end up at different locations.

Also, in season 6, Dayanara Diaz (Dascha Polanco) could face charges for the death of Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey), who was killed by Maureen Kukudio (Emily Althaus). She created air bubbles in Humphrey's IV bags which caused him to have a stroke.

In the middle of the riot, Tiffany Doggett (Taryn Manning) and Mei Chang (Lori Tan Chinn) managed to break out from prison through the hole that Maria Ruiz (Jessica Pimentel) built. However, they could be recaptured and end up in the law's hands once again.

After not appearing in season 5, some cast members like Lolly Whitehill (Lori Petty) and Sam Healy (Michael Harney) are expected to show up in the upcoming installment.

"Orange Is the New Black" was renewed for season 6 and 7 even before season 5 aired in June. The sixth season is expected to return on Netflix in June 2018.