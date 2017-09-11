'Orange Is the New Black' season 6 release date, plot news: New episodes to feature repercussions and 'facelift'

Some of the fan-favorite inmates in "Orange Is the New Black." Facebook/OINTB

After the season 5 cliffhanger finale concluded, the team is looking to give "Orange Is the New Black" a major facelift for its sixth season. Creator Jenji Kohan also revealed that the end of the prison-based dramedy could be closer than expected.

Taking into consideration the events in the fifth installment, the fate of the 10 fan-favorite inmates is left hanging in the balance as the possibility that they will no longer be serving time in Litchfield is looming. The prison riot, which is incited by the murder of Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley), unfolds the repercussions that are about to happen when the series returns to the screens.

As seen in the finale, the 10 inmates were left in a bunker while the rest of the prisoners were bussed to unknown destinations. This implies that the show could be returning without its entire cast or that there may be new locations for "Orange Is the New Black" season 6. To offer her ideas on the situation, Adrienne C. Moore — who plays Black Cindy — spoke out about the next installment.

"I'm always excited about every season and what's going to happen, but this season, I feel like it's an amazing facelift," Moore revealed to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress admitted that none of them knew if they would be making it to the next run until they received the first script for season 6.

She explained, "Toward the end of season five, there were some people that were agreeing to stick together, and there were some people that were looking out for themselves. We'll see the repercussions of those decisions in this next season." Fans are not the only ones with burning questions; even the cast members have no ideas about what will happen next.

Moore divulged that the showrunners are keeping the cast in the dark with regards to the "Orange Is the New Black" season 6 storyline. They are kept up-to-date only on an episode to episode basis. Whenever they asked if they could have a glimpse of the fate of the characters, the creators would simply say, "No because part of it is your discovery as the episodes go. If we tell you everything upfront, then it might alter or shift or change how you might approach something if you didn't know what was going to happen."

The showrunners apparently would want the actors to take the journey and see for themselves what they discover along the process. While there are a lot of questions for the next installment, creator Kohan revealed that she's thinking of ending the series after its seventh season.

However, Kohan assured that she still has to finalize her decision. When asked about the conclusion of the series, her lips were sealed. She just said, "I think [I know how it ends]. And I will not share it."

"Orange Is the New Black" has already been renewed for two more seasons, and its sixth run is scheduled to hit the screens in 2018.