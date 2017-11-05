One thing that can scupper your faith

Pixabay

Did you know there is something that looks good that can actually be bad for your faith?

What am I talking about here? I'm talking about traditions.

Tradition is a good thing, but did you know it can become a snare that can kill your relationship with the Lord? Seriously, it's that dangerous.

But how does one get entangled with tradition so much? And if one is entangled, how can he break free from it?

Tradition and its tentacles

Tradition is basically "doctrine believed to have divine authority though not in the scriptures, in particular."

Some traditions can sound religious but they effectively downplay, ignore, or even contradict God's word.

Think of the religious leaders during the time of Jesus' earthly ministry. They had so many traditions they believed made them more godly and righteous, but in reality were totally different from the word of God and God's will for His people. In fact, their traditions kept people away from God! How scary is that?!

Read this short passage from Matthew 15:1-9:

"Then the scribes and Pharisees who were from Jerusalem came to Jesus, saying, "Why do Your disciples transgress the tradition of the elders? For they do not wash their hands when they eat bread."

"He answered and said to them, "Why do you also transgress the commandment of God because of your tradition? For God commanded, saying, 'Honor your father and your mother'; and, 'He who curses father or mother, let him be put to death.' But you say, 'Whoever says to his father or mother, "Whatever profit you might have received from me is a gift to God"— then he need not honor his father or mother.' Thus you have made the commandment of God of no effect by your tradition.

"Hypocrites! Well did Isaiah prophesy about you, saying: 'These people draw near to Me with their mouth, and honor Me with their lips, but their heart is far from Me. And in vain they worship Me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.' ""

Human tradition, no matter how religious it may sound, may not even be pleasing to God. It may appear like we're pleasing to Him by keeping these things up, but in reality we're not – we're only pleasing to men. And these traditions can take a person away from the revelation of who God is. They end up having a distorted picture of the being and nature of God and what it means to be His child and have a relationship with Him.

Tangled in Tradition

Check yourself if you're already tangled in tradition. Do your beliefs line up with the word of God? Are you even reading the word of God in the first place? If you aren't, chances are you'll get easily tangled, if you're not already tangled.

Tradition prides itself with its religious jargon and seemingly godly appearance or sound, but it's just a bag of hot air. Think of what Paul says about traditions and religious rules in Colossians 2:23:

"These things indeed have an appearance of wisdom in self-imposed religion, false humility, and neglect of the body, but are of no value against the indulgence of the flesh."

Breaking Free

So how do we break free from tradition? It's very simple: We obey the word of God.

Many of us follow tradition simply because it's what has been passed on to us. Others follow tradition because they think it's what is good and what can bring them life. Still, many others follow tradition because they think it's the only way to God.

Well, not all traditions that are passed on are pleasing to God. No tradition can ever bring life, even if following them feels fulfilling. And there's no other way to God except Christ Jesus alone:

"Jesus said to him, "I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me." (John 14:6)

Since we all tried to follow tradition as the way to God, and Christ is the only true way to the Father, it simply follows that following Christ is the way to break free from tradition.

When we follow Christ, the unnecessary burden of tradition is taken from us:

"For My yoke is easy and My burden is light." (Matthew 11:30)

Following Christ requires only one thing: That we deny ourselves:

"Then Jesus said to His disciples, "If anyone desires to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me." (Matthew 16:24)

And when we deny ourselves and our tradition, only then can we begin to do what we were supposed to do away from it:

"If you love Me, keep My commandments." (John 14:15)

Live free, my friends. If Christ Jesus is your Lord and Saviour, tradition isn't. Choose to read God's word and obey it. Don't get contented with hearing a person speak religious words, but seek God yourself.

Choose for yourself today whom you will follow: man's word, or God's.