'One Piece' chapter 862 rumors: Sanji to be the culprit behind the failed plan against Big Mom
While some fans still can't help but be skeptical on the assassination plot of the Straw Hat and the Firetanks pirates on Big Mom because of the presence of Dogtooth, the latest rumors claim that Sanji may be the reason why the plan will fail in the upcoming chapter 862 of "One Piece."
Things are getting more exciting for the popular manga series "One Piece," much more that it is rumored that its current arc, "Whole Cake Island," will soon conclude. As everybody is getting excited to see how the combined efforts of the Straw Hats and the Firetank pirates will defeat Big Mom, the latest rumors suggest that the plan may end in smoke as Sanji will be distracted. Reportedly, Sanji will develop real feelings for Pudding during their wedding. Because of this, it is alleged that he will forget all about the plans against Big Mom.
To recall, it was suspected some chapters ago that the plan to assassinate Big Mom may fail because it was revealed that one of her sons, Dogtooth, has mastered his Observation Haki, which allows him to peek into future events. In fact, in "One Piece" chapter 860, Dogtooth even attacked Jigra, the organ trader, as he saw in the future that he will accuse Big Mom of causing the demise of his father.
However, it was eventually revealed that Dogtooth can only see future events just seconds before they happen. Hence, it is possible that he will not see that Bege will use a KX Launcher to kill Big Mom, and the assassination plot will go as planned, indeed.
While Dogtooth may no longer be a threat to the plan, it is suspected that it will still not go without glitches, to say the least, with Sanji possibly falling in love with Pudding for real and forgetting his group's mission.
Is Sanji really falling in love with Pudding for real? Will he be the reason for the plan against Big Mom to fail?
Find out when "One Piece" chapter 862 arrives in the coming days.
Duggar family news: Jessa Seewald shares photo of second baby's milestone
Proud mother Jessa Seewald took to Instagram to share what she calls the first steps taken by two-month-old Henry Wilberforce, her second child with husband Benjamin, or simply Ben.
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
