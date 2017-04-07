'One Piece' anime news: Luffy and his new alliance will save Sanji

The teaser for One Piece episode 783, titled "Sanji's Homecoming! Into Big Mom's Territory!," tells the story of Sanji being transported to Whole Cake Island where Big Mom and Germa 66 are waiting for him. Luffy and his crew will embark on a whole new adventure, building new alliances to save Sanji from his doom.

Reports suggest that the war between the Straw Hat Pirates and the Yonko Big Mom is about to begin. Episode 783 will tell the story of how the war unfolds. Reports say that the Straw Hats will make a big ruckus in Big Mom's lair. Others reports claim that it all starts with the Straw Hats' attempt to save Sanji from the evil plot of Big Mom. The upcoming episode is expected to show conflicts between Luffy's Crew and Big Mom's minions.

In the previous episode, Luffy met three new marine rookies who might play a huge role in the future episodes. While on their way to save Sanji, Luffy and his crew were forced to stop in a marine base to loot for provisions. However, their cover was blown. They fought their way back to the Sunny, but three marine rookies were eager to stop them from leaving. In the end, they failed to stop Luffy, but realized that they have to get stronger to go against a pirate with 500 million bounties. The episode ended with Sunny leaving the island, most likely to travel to the Whole Cake Island.

New faces are expected to appear in the upcoming episodes. Otaku or anime fans are excited to meet the siblings of Sanji — the Vinsmokes. Little is known about them, but rumor has it that the family history of the Vinsmokes will be shocking. In addition, Sanji's reason for leaving the family will be revealed, reports say.

One Piece episode 783 is expected to premiere on April 9.