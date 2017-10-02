NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti release date news: Set to launch as AMD RX Vega 56 rival

After losing to RX Vega 56 on some benchmarks, the NVIDIA GTX 1070 is now rumored to be getting a more powerful version. NVIDIA website

NVIDIA seems determined to defend its throne from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), as rumors surface regarding the release of its newest graphics processing unit (GPU) tier named GTX 1070 Ti.

The new 1070 Ti is set to fill the gap between the GTX 1070 and the GTX 1080, which cost $400+ and $550+ respectively. Since AMD's new $400 RX Vega 56 outperformed the GTX 1070 on several points, NVIDIA's new GPU will reportedly be a stronger competitor to the Vega 56.

Anyone holding off on their Vega 56, GTX 1070, or 1080 purchase might want to glance at the GTX 1070 Ti's rumored specifications, as the new GPU will have 2432 CUDA (Compute Unified Device Architecture) cores, a big leap from a GTX 1070's 1920 cores. This new upgrade should put the 1070 Ti closer to NVIDIA's flagship GTX 1080, which has 2560 cores.

The stock model of the card will also be utilizing a clock speed of 1607 megahertz (MHz), and users can get a boost of up to 1683 MHz. It will also have 8 gigabytes (GB) of GDDR5 video memory, perfect for ultra high-definition (UHD) displays, 4K gaming, or cryptocurrency mining, should users desire.

With the specifications of the GTX 1070 Ti, NVIDIA hopes it can contend with AMD's RX Vega 56, as the latter has been beating the older GTX 1070 model in most gaming and synthetic benchmarks, especially in DirectX 12 titles.

In addition, both AMD's flagship RX Vega 64 and the RX Vega 56 have also recently beaten NVIDIA's flagship GTX 1080 and its more powerful version GTX 1080 Ti in "Forza Motorsport 7," which is a newly released DirectX 12 title. The performance gap between the RX Vega 64 and the GTX 1080 Ti was also rather huge at 23 percent. This put NVIDIA in a difficult spot, especially since both RX Vega versions are significantly more affordable than the top cards NVIDIA has on offer.

Those interested in upgrading their gaming or mining PCs may have to wait until Oct. 26 for the GTX 1070 Ti to arrive. This release date is not yet confirmed at this point, so buyers may have to wait for NVIDIA's official announcement.