'Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' collector's edition and Season Pass revealed

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" will have a Premium edition and Collector's edition for fans to choose from. Facebook/ninokunigame

Video game "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" is gearing up for a grand launch next year with the unveiling of two editions of the game. Aside from the standard version, a collector's edition and a premium edition will also be available for players to choose from. The collector's edition will also include the season pass for the game.

The special editions were announced by publisher Bandai Namco Tuesday. The premium edition will include several items, including the copy of the game, a "Special Sword" downloadable content (DLC), which includes five rare weapons, a 3D papercraft kit, an exclusive DLC called "Dragon's Tooth," and a CD containing the game's soundtrack. The entire package will be housed in a special steel case. This version will retail at $79.99.

The collector's edition, on the other hand, will feature amazing content that any diehard "Ni No Kuni" fan would love to get. The package will include everything from the premium edition as well as a "Ni no Kuni" Visual Arts book, a mechanical rotating diorama, a Lofty plush toy, a behind-the-scenes Blu-ray, a 3D papercraft display case, and the game's season pass. The collector's edition will be sold at $199.99.

The standard "Day One" edition of the game will be available for $59.99 and will contain the copy of the game and the "Special Sword" DLC.

The game's season pass can also be purchased individually for $19.99. It will grant players access to two major DLC releases that have yet to be announced. It will also provide an assortment of items that players will find very helpful.

The much-awaited release of "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" was pushed to Jan. 18 after an initial announcement of a November release in order to deliver the best "Ni no Kuni" experience to its loyal fans.