New resource helps churches map prayer and mission in local communities

A new digital tool is being launched to enable local churches across the UK to map where prayer and mission are taking place within their local areas.

The resource has been made possible by a joint partnership between Hope Together, Hope for Every Home and Cinammon Connect.

They said, "We share a focus on equipping the local church. Cinnamon Network is passionate about releasing the potential in churches for community transformation and Hope Together and Hope for Every Home resources the local church so that everyone everywhere can hear the good news about Jesus.

"We recognise the need to work strategically together at this time, and it's our hope and prayer that many lives will be impacted as a result."

The resource brings together Hope for Every Home's OIKOS prayer app and global map with Cinnamon Connect's community mapping tool.

Churches will be able to add details of local mission and outreach projects to assist them in their engagement and future planning.

A pilot of the resource will take place over the summer months, and churches and individuals are being invited to a webinar to find out more on Thursday 29 June.

The charities said they hoped the free tool would help Christians "pray for and support local communities in a lasting and effective way".

"We are excited to announce a partnership that combines words and action in mission, helping the local church serve its community," they said.

"At a time when life is challenging for many people, this partnership seeks to help the Church respond holistically, in both words and actions.

"We are excited to see how these resources, when used together, will further the mission of the local church as it seeks to impact communities."