New date confirmed for historic ecumenical Peace Pilgrimage to South Sudan

A new date has been set for a Peace Pilgrimage to South Sudan by the Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury and Moderator of the Church of Scotland General Assembly.

The ecumenical pilgrimage was supposed to take place in the summer but had to be rescheduled because of the Pope's health. It will now take place from 3 to 5 February.

Pope Francis said: "I think of South Sudan and the plea for peace arising from its people who, weary of violence and poverty, await concrete results from the process of national reconciliation.

"I would like to contribute to that process, not alone, but by making an ecumenical pilgrimage together with two dear brothers, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland."

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he was "very pleased" that the "historic visit" was going ahead.

"Together we share a deep desire to stand in solidarity with the people of South Sudan, to review and renew the commitments its leaders made at the Vatican in 2019," he said.

"We pray for the Holy Spirit to be at work throughout and after this visit, bringing the peace promised by Christ. Please pray for the people of South Sudan."

Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: "I am delighted that our prayers have been answered and Pope Francis's health has improved to enable this vitally important visit to go ahead.

"I am genuinely humbled at the opportunity to support our brothers and sisters in South Sudan in the search for peace, reconciliation and justice.

"It is a privilege to be joining the Holy Father and the Archbishop of Canterbury on this historic Ecumenical Pilgrimage of Peace to South Sudan and we come as servants of the Global Church.

"We call on all people in South Sudan to give expression to Jesus' words that 'Blessed are the peacemakers for they will be called the children of God'."

The Church leaders are visiting the troubled country at the invitation of President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

They hope to encourage efforts towards a lasting peace in the country, which has been stricken by years of civil war since gaining its independence from Sudan in 2011.

They will meet local church representatives and lead a large open-air prayer vigil for peace. A visit to a camp for people displaced by the civil war has also been planned.

"We have been working closely together since 2015 on a vital peace, reconciliation and conflict resolution programme," added the Moderator.

"It has helped local church leaders work at both a grassroots level and political level to try and bring unnecessary conflict to an end and build lasting peace, stability and unity.

"There is still much work to do and the symbolism of this historic ecumenical visit sends out a very strong message about our steadfast commitment to standing in solidarity with the churches and people of this country that it might flourish, and be good for all."