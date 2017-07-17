New Bishop of Llandaff wants to put controversy over selection behind her

x

The new Bishop of Llandaff has said she wants her diocese to 'go forward' after controversy surrounding the rejection of a former high-profile candidate, Dean of St Albans Jeffrey John.

Rt Rev June Osborne was consecrated Bishop of Llandaff on Saturday. Ash Mills

Rt Rev June Osborne was consecrated on Saturday at Brecon Cathedral.

Jeffrey John, a a gay man in a celibate relationship whose selection as Bishop of Reading had provoked a crisis in the Church of England as then Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams first backed him and then withdrew his support, was tipped for Llandaff but failed to win enough votes in the electoral college, prompting accusations he was rejected because of his sexuality.

Osborne told BBC Radio Wales she was 'sure we will go forward really confidently under my leadership'.

She said: 'I wasn't part of the early process and simply I don't know what went on.

'The process is very clear and was followed meticulously. I'm confident – and it has been scrutinised – that the process was followed carefully and constitutionally.

'I realise Jeffrey John won't be the only one disappointed to not be the Bishop of Llandaff and I hold Jeffrey in very high esteem, he is a good friend.

'For myself, I can only say discernment has happened. The sense that this is God's call to me is very vivid to me.

'I am the Bishop of Llandaff and the diocese will want to gather around that fact.'

John has said the contents of emails between two bishops published in the Church Times last week show they were opposed to his election because of his sexuality.

He told BBC Radio Cymru's Bwrw Golwg programme the emails 'show how deceiving and hypocritical the whole process has been from start to finish'.

A spokesman for the Church in Wales told the BBC: 'We understand that the private correspondence of the Church in Wales' bishops concerning the process to elect a Bishop of Llandaff has again been put into the public domain by others.

'We are satisfied that the entire process of electing and then appointing the Bishop of Llandaff was carried out properly and fairly and will not be commenting further.'

Bishop Osborne will be enthroned at Llandaff Cathedral on July 22.