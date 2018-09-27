New Bishop of Crediton consecrated at Southwark Cathedral

(Southwark Diocesan Communications) The future Bishop of Crediton Jackie Searle with the Archbishop of York (l) and the Bishop of Exeter (r)

The new Bishop of Crediton was consecrated as a bishop in a service at Southwark Cathedral on Thursday.

The Ven Jackie Searle was one of the first women to be ordained as a priest in the Church of England back in 1994 and is now the first woman to have been consecrated as a bishop in Southwark Cathedral.

She will take up her future role as Bishop of Crediton, in the Diocese of Exeter, next month where a welcome service has been planned for her at Exeter Cathedral on October 14.

Jackie said: 'I have been greatly looking forward to today's service; I am really excited about all that lies ahead, both today and in my new role as Bishop of Crediton in Exeter Diocese. It is a time to look back and remember God's faithfulness, and to look forward with hope and joy.'

Her ordination service in Southwark was led by the Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, and joined by the Rt Rev Robert Atwell, Bishop of Exeter.

Bishop Atwell said: 'It was a privilege to be there with Jackie and her family as she was ordained in Southwark Cathedral.

'We are all delighted for her and looking forward enormously to welcoming her formally into the diocese on October 14.

'Jackie brings a wide range of skills and abilities, and I know she will have a really significant contribution to make. There is a great deal for us all to look forward to in this next chapter in the life of our diocese.'

Jackie has previously served as a curate in Harrow and Ealing in London, and as a vicar in Littleover in the Diocese of Derby, where she also served as Dean of Women's Ministry and as Rural Dean.

She has been the Archdeacon of Gloucester and Canon Residentiary of Gloucester Cathedral since 2012.

Jackie is married to the Revd David Runcorn and they have two grown-up children, Josh and Sim.

The Church of England has allowed women bishops since changing its rules in 2014. The first woman to be consecrated as a bishop in the Church of England was Libby Lane in January 2015.