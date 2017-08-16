Netflix cancels Naomi Watts' drama 'Gypsy' after one season

Netflix series "Gypsy" has been cancelled after one season. YouTube/ Netflix

After just one season, Netflix cancels the psychological drama about a troubled therapist, "Gypsy," which stars Naomi Watts.

The decision came as a surprise as the company had been in communications with the producers of the show about the possibility of renewing it for a second season. The writers of the show have also been hard at work on developing storylines and plots for the next season prior to the cancellation.

The news comes one day after Netflix renewed another female-led series, the comedy drama "GLOW," which tells the story of women in a 1980s professional women's wrestling circuit.

The two shows, "Gypsy" and "GLOW," premiered almost simultaneously last June, but were met with contrasting critical reviews. "GLOW" received acclaim for its accurate recreation of the period details, its colorful story, and the ensemble cast of breakout actors.

"Gypsy," however, was bombarded with mixed reviews due to subpar and dull material, with one saying that Watts' talents were wasted in the series.

The show's story revolved around a New York therapist named Jean Holloway, played by Watts, who begins to secretly infiltrate the private lives of her patients. She then develops dangerous and illicit relationships with the people in her patients' lives.

Aside from starring, Naomi also served as executive producer, along with Liza Chasin, Lisa Rubin, Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, and Sam Taylor-Johnson, who also directed the first two episodes. This is the first television series for Taylor-Johnson following the box office success of her film "Fifty Shades of Grey."

"Gypsy" also marked Watts' first television series in two decades, after working in acclaimed films like "Mullholland Drive" and "21 Grams," which earned her Academy Awards nomination. Watts other notable films include "The Ring," the remake of "King Kong," "J. Edgar," and "The Impossible," where she received her second Oscar nod.