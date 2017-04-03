'NCIS' season 14 episode 20 spoilers: McGee tracks hacker; Quinn's mother sends 911 message

McGee's (Sean Murray) technical skills will be tested in episode 20 of "NCIS" season 14.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "A Bowl of Cherries" reveals that a hacker will infect the laptop of the vice admiral with ransomware.

Since his gadget is full of personal and professional files, he has to enlist the help of Gibbs (Mark Harmon) to protect his data before it is wiped out, as well as catch the person who spread the virus. However, McGee, who is more technically inclined in the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS), will take the matters to his hands. Will he be able to catch the hacker and save the vice admiral's files?

Aside from this, the summary also reveals that Quinn (Jennifer Esposito) will be taking time off from work after receiving a 911 text message. It seems that her mother Marie (Mercedes Ruehl) has been involved in some kind of an emergency. What could this be?

Meanwhile, although the television show has already been renewed for season 15, there are rumors that it may be the police procedural series' last installment due to decline in ratings during its season 14 premiere. Particularly in the 18–49 age demographics, "NCIS" season 14 noted 2.17 million viewers, according to TVseriesfinale. Although the number is still quite high, it is actually a 12.5 percent decline from last season.

Advertisement

Some believe that this decline is attributed to the exit of Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo in the series. Nonetheless, the show continues to introduce more characters to compensate for the absence of the actor, as well as to add more variety to the story to make it more interesting.

In fact, episode 19 titled "The Wall" noted 1.6 million viewers in the 18–49 demographics and 14.35 million viewers overall, increasing 3.23 percent and 1.38 percent, respectively, from episode 18 ratings. With the storyline about Quinn's mother in episode 20, it could further boost viewership as the show possibly expands to another interesting plot.

Episode 20 of season 14 airs on Tuesday, April 4, at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.