'NBA 2K18' release rumors: Game likely to arrive on September 19
While "NBA 2K18" is already confirmed, it remains unclear as to when exactly the highly anticipated game sequel will arrive. However, according to recent reports, it is likely for the game to arrive on Sept. 19 this year.
There is no denying that "NBA 2K" is one of the most successful virtual basketball game series ever. Finally, after long speculations whether it will come with another sequel, it was finally confirmed earlier this year that fans of the game can expect "NBA 2K18" to arrive to Nintendo's latest console, the Switch, which was dropped to the market last month only.
Despite the confirmation, though, there is still no definite word as to when the highly anticipated game sequel will arrive. What is certain is that "NBA 2K18" will be dropped in September this year as posted on Nintendo's official website.
Nonetheless, some sources go specific with their guess on when "NBA 2K18" will be released, claiming that it will be out on Sept. 19. To recall, the last three "NBA 2K" games were released on Oct. 7 ("NBA 2K15"), Sept. 29 ("NBA 2K16"), and Sept. 20 ("NBA 2K17"). Incidentally, all the said dates fell on a Tuesday, and, as Sept. 19 falls on a Tuesday this year, it is believed that the "NBA 2K18" will be released on the said date, not only for Nintendo but to other platforms as well.
Meanwhile, it is expected that "NBA 2K18" will come with features that are even better than that of its predecessors. According to rumors, the game will come with a better customization feature as it will come with an image uploader similar to that used in "WWE 2K."
Based on the official website of the game, two of the well-loved features of past "NBA 2K" games, such as MyPLAYER, (which enables gamers to create their own narrative) and MyTEAM (which gives the players the power to carefully select the members of their team) will still be present in "NBA 2K18."
"NBA 2K18 will continue the franchise's tradition as 'the gold standard of basketball simulation' (Sports Gamers Online) with unrivaled realism and true NBA gameplay," goes a portion of the description of the game on Nintendo's official website.
