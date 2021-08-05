Myanmar: 'The Coup, Covid and the cries of my heart'

The nation of Myanmar has faced a wave of trials and tribulations this year.

Since the military takeover of February 1, Myanmar has been thrust into grave social and political unrest that has resulted in violence, disruption, and many hundreds of deaths.

Churches have been raided and believers have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. Meanwhile Covid-19 has claimed more than 10,000 lives, with cases and deaths spiking in recent weeks.

Finally, in the last few days, flooding has hit three states inside the country, displacing nearly 50,000 people and destroying crops and homes.

Brother Arkar* is a Burmese pastor who partners with Christian charity Open Doors and has seen all this first-hand. He has written a poem to share his grief with fellow Christians around the world and urge them to pray for a nation in crisis.

'The Coup, Covid and the cries of my heart'

There is a cry in my heart that is so loud, but I cannot hear

Every day, I long for the morning

I check to see my WhatsApp, FB, for news

And what I see, I hate

It has never brought me Hope and Good News

Only killings, death, suffering.

Refugees sent back, no food

Believers scattered and the shepherd is slaughtered

by the covid pandemic

The children cry but they do not know why

they have to flee their sweet home and live in the forest

Where there are no sweets, bread

only dry leftover rice,

and curry made of leaves

Filling the air

Of their empty stomachs

The forest leech and mosquito do not know what love is

The rainforest pours without mercy.

The quack of the ducks is the only music they can hear

Rice, medicine, mosquito nets

The needs are so high

How do I share this need?

There is much bloodshed, the covid pandemic rages

bare, weaponless

fighting

It is like a dream

I wish it was just a dream

The refugee has to return to be a refugee

The peoples who are looking for shelter were denied shelter

It's like being between the devil and the deep sea

I wish, at least, that they would be allowed to stay in our country

They have only their presence

Their clothes, and nothing else

I wish I could help them

with some immediate needs

but I have only little cash

So I hand them some money

that would last for two weeks' rice

I hear of other believers

who are refugees

but could not reach them

since my hand is empty

But my empty hands,

I can fold into prayer

Together, with them

A privilege

That I could stand beside them,

I am thankful to God

There is an early calling bell

A message came early one morning, asking

'Have you known this pastor?'

And a photo was held out

I said yes

'He passed away due to covid,'

'No oxygen, he could not breathe'

'And could not survive'

Right then and there

I could not weep

But I cry deep down in my heart

They asked me for oxygen cylinders, concentrators

If we can provide or help them at least to save some lives

He was Father to his children

Pastor to the believers,

Husband to his wife

But I was empty

I wish we could provide some supplies somehow

I feel guilty

In the early stage of covid, if we had been alerted sooner,

And oxygen was given to our believers in Myanmar,

95 pastors may not have passed away

I am not sure how long this tragedy will last

Coup, covid, and now flooding in the valleys

Sometimes a call or a message comes from the field

Reporting the need for help

And I say,

'Pray'

'Pray'

Seems like a simple word

Easy to say, but in reality, is very hard to say

Because, at that time,

Their need cannot be met

Lord,

Teach us

To pray.

I could not sleep

But just distributing some medicines is already bringing much relief

We are hoping to be able to help the family left behind by those pastors who died.

We cannot give the children their fathers back,

But we can stand beside them.

In His grape vineyard

for the voiceless,

Arkar.

*For reasons of safety and security, this is not his real name

Open Doors UK & Ireland is part of Open Doors International, a global NGO network which has supported and strengthened persecuted Christians for over 60 years and works in over 60 countries.